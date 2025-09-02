Quantcast

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Photo courtesy of Wild and Scenic Film Festival

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival aims to inspire environmental activism and a love for nature through film.

The event will feature screenings of six short films:

  • Local Climate Solutions: Biodiversity & Forest Conservation in the Sierra Gorda
  • Boca Chica
  • The Human Side of Plastic: Babacar Thiaw
  • Lights Out
  • The Cost of Forever
  • WILDHOPE: Cougar Crossing

The films cover topics like climate change, plastic pollution, conservation and the environmental impact of SpaceX’s launchpad in South Texas. After the films, there will be a short discussion considering the films in the context of Texas’s current environmental challenges.

WHEN

WHERE

AFS Cinema
6259 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://environmentamerica.org/texas/center/take-action/wild-and-scenic-film-festival/

TICKET INFO

$25

