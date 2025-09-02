The Wild and Scenic Film Festival aims to inspire environmental activism and a love for nature through film.
The event will feature screenings of six short films:
- Local Climate Solutions: Biodiversity & Forest Conservation in the Sierra Gorda
- Boca Chica
- The Human Side of Plastic: Babacar Thiaw
- Lights Out
- The Cost of Forever
- WILDHOPE: Cougar Crossing
The films cover topics like climate change, plastic pollution, conservation and the environmental impact of SpaceX’s launchpad in South Texas. After the films, there will be a short discussion considering the films in the context of Texas’s current environmental challenges.
