The Wild and Scenic Film Festival aims to inspire environmental activism and a love for nature through film.

The event will feature screenings of six short films:

Local Climate Solutions: Biodiversity & Forest Conservation in the Sierra Gorda

Boca Chica

The Human Side of Plastic: Babacar Thiaw

Lights Out

The Cost of Forever

WILDHOPE: Cougar Crossing

The films cover topics like climate change, plastic pollution, conservation and the environmental impact of SpaceX’s launchpad in South Texas. After the films, there will be a short discussion considering the films in the context of Texas’s current environmental challenges.