Wild She Dances presents In Spite of All the Roses

In Spite of All the Roses is an intimate, immersive dance theater experience set in a 1950s parlour, where audiences of no more than 20 follow seven women through the hidden corners of their lives to places such as a housewife's kitchen, a daughter's desk, and a happening bar.

Audience members are not a passive observers but rather a part of the world in which each character lives. Beneath the gleam of a post-war, seemingly prosperous era lies a world of conformity, longing, and quiet resistance. Each woman's cage is the same, just with different locks. "

In Spite of All the Roses is funny, haunting, and deeply human.