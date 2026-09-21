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Wild She Dances presents In Spite of All the Roses

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Photo by Sarah Annie

In Spite of All the Roses is an intimate, immersive dance theater experience set in a 1950s parlour, where audiences of no more than 20 follow seven women through the hidden corners of their lives to places such as a housewife's kitchen, a daughter's desk, and a happening bar.

Audience members are not a passive observers but rather a part of the world in which each character lives. Beneath the gleam of a post-war, seemingly prosperous era lies a world of conformity, longing, and quiet resistance. Each woman's cage is the same, just with different locks. "

In Spite of All the Roses is funny, haunting, and deeply human.

In Spite of All the Roses is an intimate, immersive dance theater experience set in a 1950s parlour, where audiences of no more than 20 follow seven women through the hidden corners of their lives to places such as a housewife's kitchen, a daughter's desk, and a happening bar.

Audience members are not a passive observers but rather a part of the world in which each character lives. Beneath the gleam of a post-war, seemingly prosperous era lies a world of conformity, longing, and quiet resistance. Each woman's cage is the same, just with different locks. "

In Spite of All the Roses is funny, haunting, and deeply human.

WHEN

WHERE

Klerje Coffee
1614 E 6th St Apt 112, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.wildshedances.com/roses

TICKET INFO

$75-$150 (includes hors d’oeuvres and at least one drink).

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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