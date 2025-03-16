Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks will feature a star-studded lineup, including Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, The Mavericks, Asleep At The Wheel, and Tami Neilson.

