Women in Jazz Association, Inc. presents A Tribute to Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley

Women in Jazz Association, Inc. will present A Tribute to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley, two artists whose music defined an era and continues to inspire generations. The concert will feature an all-star ensemble, including vocalist Pamela Hart, pianist Daniel Raynaud, trombonist Freddie Mendoza, trumpeter Mark Buselli, saxophonist Justin Vasquez, bassist Billy Satterwhite, and drummer Mike Gordon.

Guests can expect classic swing, soulful storytelling, and hard-driving improvisation in one of Austin’s most beloved listening rooms.