Women in Jazz Association, Inc. presents A Tribute to Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley

Photo courtesy of Pamela Hart

Women in Jazz Association, Inc. will present A Tribute to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley, two artists whose music defined an era and continues to inspire generations. The concert will feature an all-star ensemble, including vocalist Pamela Hart, pianist Daniel Raynaud, trombonist Freddie Mendoza, trumpeter Mark Buselli, saxophonist Justin Vasquez, bassist Billy Satterwhite, and drummer Mike Gordon.

Guests can expect classic swing, soulful storytelling, and hard-driving improvisation in one of Austin’s most beloved listening rooms.

WHEN

WHERE

monks jazz club
310 E St Elmo Rd STE A, Austin, TX 78745, USA
https://womeninjazz.org/events

TICKET INFO

$20-$40
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
