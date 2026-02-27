Women in Jazz Association, Inc. presents Celebrating Women in Jazz

Women in Jazz Association will celebrate Women’s History Month with Celebrating Women in Jazz. The all-star ensemble of Austin’s finest women musician will include vocalists Shawnda Birch and Pamela Hart, saxophonist Lauryn Gould, pianist Peggy Stern, bassist Mercedes Solis, drummer Masumi Jones, and percussionist Laura Mordecai.

