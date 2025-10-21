Women in Jazz Association, Inc. presents ’Tis the Season to Be Jazzy
Photo courtesy of Carolyn Trowbridge
The Women in Jazz Association, Inc. presents ’Tis the Season to Be Jazzy, a festive concert featuring Carolyn Trowbridge, a vibraphonist bringing sparkling melodies to the season; Pamela Hart, Austin’s First Lady of Jazz; and Andrea “Miss Dre” Bridgeman, a vocalist blending jazz and soul.
