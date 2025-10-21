Quantcast

Women in Jazz Association, Inc. presents ’Tis the Season to Be Jazzy

Photo courtesy of Carolyn Trowbridge

The Women in Jazz Association, Inc. presents ’Tis the Season to Be Jazzy, a festive concert featuring Carolyn Trowbridge, a vibraphonist bringing sparkling melodies to the season; Pamela Hart, Austin’s First Lady of Jazz; and Andrea “Miss Dre” Bridgeman, a vocalist blending jazz and soul.

WHEN

WHERE

Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731, USA
TICKET INFO

$35
