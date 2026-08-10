Women in Jazz Association presents "Jazz Legacy: Celebrating the Next Generation of Jazz"

Women in Jazz Association, Inc., in partnership with the Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Studies Department, presents Jazz Legacy: Celebrating the Next Generation of Jazz.

More than a concert, Jazz Legacy celebrates the future of one of America’s greatest cultural treasures. Audiences will enjoy an afternoon of performances by nine emerging jazz artists who are building their careers through professional performances, university studies, collaborations with established musicians, and appearances throughout Central Texas.

The concert will feature performances by Joshua Lister, Makale Edwards, Jordon Clark, Dorian Verner, De'Juana Shaw, Kylie P., Isaac S. Zhang, Judah Guerra, and LaDemi Davies.

The program will be hosted by jazz vocalist Pamela Hart, Founder and Executive Director of Women in Jazz Association, Inc., and Dr. Jeremy George, Director of Jazz Studies at Huston-Tillotson University.