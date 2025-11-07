Women & Their Work presents Barbara Felix: "The Glorious Way She Moves" opening reception

"The Glorious Way She Moves" is an artistic tribute to the observed evolving grace of the female form - from youthful wonder to empowered wisdom. Inspired by Barbara Felix’s Black and Latina heritage as well as her mother’s lifelong friendships, this work is both deeply personal and communal. Each painting reflects not only the support and strength women create together, but also the significance of representation, resilience, and joy as acts of resistance.]



Following the opening reception, the exhibition will be on display through January 15, 2026.