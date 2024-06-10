Women & Their Work presents "Bending Light" opening reception

"Bending Light: is an exhibition of four Texas-based artists who navigate the intricacies of Black femininity and queer identity and self discovery through material explorations in light, color, space, and time.

Artists Kaima Marie Akarue, Ciara Elle Bryant, Catherine Martinez, and Chandrika Metivier use light and space as tools to disrupt expectations and illuminate new possibilities of Black futures. Through video, photography, collage, and sculpture, these artists fracture space, diffract light and diffuse energy to interrogate our physical and social surroundings and unchallenged assumptions.

The work invites viewers to pause and look closer, bending around preconceived expectations and illuminating the nuanced experiences and collective memories of queerness and femininity in Black cultural production.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 22.