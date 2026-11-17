Bonny Leibowitz's "Out of Place" operates as a shifting memory of landscapes continually altered by human intervention and environmental change. Through fragmented sculptures and photography, she explores the complex entanglements between culture and ecology.

Leibowitz's consideration of nature in relation to the built environment draws from concepts of Post-Naturalism, a perspective that questions the objectification of nature as pristine and separate from humans. The installation addresses the displacement, destruction, and abandonment of the natural world, pointing to the tensions between environmental costs and conflicting human desires.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will be on display through January 14, 2027.