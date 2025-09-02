Women & Their Work presents Hannah Spector: "if you stare at a cowboy's face for long enough, it turns into a sunset" opening reception

The desert is not a void, as it is so often depicted - it is an active landscape with vibrational subtleties that reward deep listening and looking. For half a decade, Hannah Spector has been traveling to West Texas multiple times a year to listen to this landscape.

Their exhibition at Women & Their Work, "if you stare at a cowboy's face for long enough, it turns into a sunset," places queer bodies within a new mythos - one that turns against the hyperreal object of the American West as an imperial proving ground.

Featuring a multichannel sound and video installation with accompanying sequential photographs, ceramic sculpture, and copper-plate etchings, Spector projects a new future - one that disrupts gender norms, power systems within language, linear notions of time, and limiting means of self-expression.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 13.