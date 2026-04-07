YMCA presents Mother's Day Refugee Artisan Bazaar

The YMCA Mother’s Day Refugee Artisan Bazaar, in partnership with Global Impact Initiative, is a community event that will feature handcrafted goods created by local refugee artisans, offering unique gifts while supporting families building new lives in Austin. Visitors can browse jewelry, textiles, artwork, and handmade goods while connecting with local makers and learning their stories.

Proceeds directly benefit refugee artisans and their families. Guests can also enjoy unique traditional foods, pastries, treats and beverages.