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YMCA presents Mother's Day Refugee Artisan Bazaar

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Greater Austin YMCA

The YMCA Mother’s Day Refugee Artisan Bazaar, in partnership with Global Impact Initiative, is a community event that will feature handcrafted goods created by local refugee artisans, offering unique gifts while supporting families building new lives in Austin. Visitors can browse jewelry, textiles, artwork, and handmade goods while connecting with local makers and learning their stories.

Proceeds directly benefit refugee artisans and their families. Guests can also enjoy unique traditional foods, pastries, treats and beverages.

The YMCA Mother’s Day Refugee Artisan Bazaar, in partnership with Global Impact Initiative, is a community event that will feature handcrafted goods created by local refugee artisans, offering unique gifts while supporting families building new lives in Austin. Visitors can browse jewelry, textiles, artwork, and handmade goods while connecting with local makers and learning their stories.

Proceeds directly benefit refugee artisans and their families. Guests can also enjoy unique traditional foods, pastries, treats and beverages.

WHEN

WHERE

North Austin YMCA
1000 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://www.austinymca.org/refugee-arts-bazaar/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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