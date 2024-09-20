Yonder Mountain String Band in concert

At 26 years old, Grammy-nominated Yonder Mountain String Band continues to exist at the forefront of the progressive bluegrass scene as one of the undeniable innovators and pioneers of the modern jamgrass movement.

Bending bluegrass with elements of rock, alternative, and improvisational music, Yonder Mountain brought their high-energy, sound and psychedelic light show into rock n’ roll settings with tremendous success, proving it possible for a bluegrass band to not only exist but excel in a rock world without drums.

The band is touring in support of their new album, Nowhere Next.