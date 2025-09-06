Zach Theater presents Alice By Heart

From the same Tony® and Grammy® award-winning team behind the musical Spring Awakening, Zach Theater's Academy students will present Alice by Heart, a wildly imaginative musical about grief, first love, and finding your way when the world turns upside down.

As bombs fall over London, one girl escapes into Wonderland, where reality and fantasy blur in a swirl of love, loss, and longing. It's a dreamlike journey for anyone who’s ever needed a story to hold onto.

Important notice: Alice By Heart includes mature themes such as grief, war, and personal loss.