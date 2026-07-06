Zach Theater presents Sally & Tom

Who gets to write our history? Sally & Tom is Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks’ sharp, funny play-within-a-play about the mythologized relationship between Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson.

As a scrappy theater company prepares to stage a historical drama, the messy rehearsal process unravels to reveal hilarious contradictions, personal tensions, and questions with no easy answers. Flipping between present day and scenes from their play, lines blur as Sally & Tom turns American mythmaking on its head.

This play is making its regional premiere at Zach Theater.