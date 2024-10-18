Quantcast

ZACH Theatre presents Into the Woods

Photo courtesy of ZACH Theatre

Step into a world where "Happily Ever After" is anything but simple. Set against the backdrop of a mystical forest, Into the Woods intertwines the tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, the Baker, and his wife as they navigate the twists and turns of the enchanted woods to restore harmony to the kingdom.

In ZACH Academy's production, we’re reminded that only by joining forces can we conquer the wolves and giants of the world. The score features timeless classics like "No One is Alone," "Children Will Listen," and "Giants in the Sky."

WHEN

WHERE

ZACH Theatre
202 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://tickets.zachtheatre.org/overview/16213

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
