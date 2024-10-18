ZACH Theatre presents Into the Woods

Step into a world where "Happily Ever After" is anything but simple. Set against the backdrop of a mystical forest, Into the Woods intertwines the tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, the Baker, and his wife as they navigate the twists and turns of the enchanted woods to restore harmony to the kingdom.

In ZACH Academy's production, we’re reminded that only by joining forces can we conquer the wolves and giants of the world. The score features timeless classics like "No One is Alone," "Children Will Listen," and "Giants in the Sky."