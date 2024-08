From the streets of New Jersey to the pinnacle of fame, Jersey Boys follows the 40-year friendship that fueled the success of four blue-collar kids as they rise to become pop music legends, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The record-breaking Broadway show features chart-topping hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” journeying through the highs and lows of their remarkable career.