Quantcast

Zedd in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Zedd

Zedd comes to Austin in support of his new album, Telos.

Zedd comes to Austin in support of his new album, Telos.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/events/detail/2024-09-27-zedd-at-8-pm?utm_campaign=acllive_shows&utm_medium=email&utm_source=acllive_on_sale_now&utm_audience=mofu_&utm_content=product_zedd_092724_tickets

TICKET INFO

$59.50-$99.50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.