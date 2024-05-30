Zilker Botanical Garden presents Bands in Bloom

Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy’s summer music series returns with a new name, Bands in Bloom, featuring live music in the Mabel Davis Rose Garden. Guests are invited to pack a picnic and chairs or a blanket. They can also cool off with sips provided by Rambler and Desert Door Sotol.
Schedule of events
June 14: Grackles
June 21: Passiflora
June 28: San Gabriel
WHEN
WHERE
Zilker Botanical Garden
2220 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://zilkergarden.org/bands-in-bloom/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free with RSVP.
