Zilker Botanical Garden presents Bands in Bloom

Photo courtesy of Zilker Botanical Garden

Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy’s summer music series returns with a new name, Bands in Bloom, featuring live music in the Mabel Davis Rose Garden. Guests are invited to pack a picnic and chairs or a blanket. They can also cool off with sips provided by Rambler and Desert Door Sotol.

Schedule of events

  • June 14: Grackles
  • June 21: Passiflora
  • June 28: San Gabriel

WHEN

WHERE

Zilker Botanical Garden
2220 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://zilkergarden.org/bands-in-bloom/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
