Zilker Botanical Garden presents The Oath of the Sword
eventdetail
Photo Courtesy of the George Eastman Museum
The Austin Asian American Film Festival and the Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy will present the Southern U.S. premiere of The Oath of the Sword, a recently rediscovered silent film from 1914. Guests can enjoy the film screening in the Mabel Davis Rose Garden, accompanied by a live musical score, Japanese Minyo dance, VIP tours, and more.
The Austin Asian American Film Festival and the Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy will present the Southern U.S. premiere of The Oath of the Sword, a recently rediscovered silent film from 1914. Guests can enjoy the film screening in the Mabel Davis Rose Garden, accompanied by a live musical score, Japanese Minyo dance, VIP tours, and more.