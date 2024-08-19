Quantcast

Zilker Botanical Garden presents The Oath of the Sword

Photo Courtesy of the George Eastman Museum

The Austin Asian American Film Festival and the Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy will present the Southern U.S. premiere of The Oath of the Sword, a recently rediscovered silent film from 1914. Guests can enjoy the film screening in the Mabel Davis Rose Garden, accompanied by a live musical score, Japanese Minyo dance, VIP tours, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Zilker Botanical Garden
2220 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://zilkergarden.org/event/southern-u-s-premiere-the-oath-of-the-sword/

TICKET INFO

$20-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
