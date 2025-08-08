ZM3Live Productions presents From A to Z and All Parts In Between

ZM3Liveproductions will present its farewell performance, From A to Z and All Parts In Between, featuring Austin Arts Hall of Fame inductee Zell Miller III - an artist, storyteller, and the inaugural Austin Poet Laureate - who has shaped the cultural heartbeat of Austin for more than two decades.

In the rare and deeply personal evening, audiences will experience Miller as they have never seen or heard him before. Through a rich blend of storytelling and poetry, he will reflect on his 50+ years as an Austin resident and 25+ years as one of the city’s most celebrated artists. From childhood memories to defining artistic milestones, every performance will take audiences on a moving journey of truth, resilience, and creativity.

As always, Miller will be joined by his longtime collaborator, Thomas Wheeler (aka The T-Man), one of Austin’s most gifted musicians. Each night promises to be unique, as Wheeler creates an improvised live score that shifts with Miller's stories, ensuring no two performances are ever the same.