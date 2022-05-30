Walk in the Water Lilies at new Monet immersive experience coming to Texas

Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums, who were behind the hit Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Frida Kahlo experiences, are shifting their focus to the Impressionist Movement of the late 19th century with Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, coming to two Texas cities this summer.

The exhibition will be an exploration of the radical artists that shook up the art world in an attempt to capture both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature, according to a release. State-of-the-art video mapping and animation will bring the art of the Impressionists to life like never before in what is slated to be the largest immersive art experience in the country, organizers say.

It will run at Houston's Lighthouse ArtSpace from June 24 through August 14 and Dallas' Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas from July 1 through September 11.

The exhibition will consist of 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1.2 million frames, bathing viewers in the brushstrokes and colors of Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, and more. In addition to Impressionism, the program also features other artists who birthed movements that nudged the art world into the 20th century, including the marine paintings of J.M.W. Turner and the Post-Impressionist works of Toulouse-Lautrec.

Impressionism found its origins in 1874 when The Anonymous Society was founded by Claude Monet — along with Edgar Degas and Camille Pissarro, among others — as a rejection of the traditional norms strongly enforced by the Salon since the 17th century. “Impressionist” was originally a derogatory term used to ridicule impressionists for the rushed, unfinished look of their paintings, but they came to wear the label with pride.

"Claude Monet and his peers are inspirational figures in art history and natural choices for an immersive experience," Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Monet & The Impressionists and founder of Lighthouse Immersive, said in a statement. "The spontaneity of Impressionism is expressed in movement and color, two mediums that our state-of-the-art projection systems present quite well."

Tickets, which begin at $29.99, are on sale now at immersivemonet.com. A group discount of 20 percent is available for groups of 10 and more.