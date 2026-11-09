Tank Tales
New South Austin water tank mural nods to music and beekeeping history
A water tank in South Austin has been transformed into a colorful landmark, celebrating the neighborhood's history, culture, and community.
The city officially unveiled the Armadillo Water Tank mural on Sunday, November 8, drawing dozens of neighbors despite rainy weather. The large-scale artwork features armadillos, musical instruments, wildflowers, and a honeybee, each representing a piece of the area's history.
For Wayne Schneider, who attended the dedication, the unveiling was also a chance to revisit a place he once called home. Schneider's father purchased the property in 1938, and his family lived there until 1951. They eventually moved when the land was needed for water infrastructure. The property later became part of Austin's water system.
"When I first heard this mural was being painted, I just knew I was going to have to come back to take a look at it," Schneider said.
One detail on the mural holds a special connection to his family. A small honeybee was included in the design to recognize the property's history as a beekeeping farm.
The mural was created by Austin artist Bill Tavis, who spent approximately 14 months working on the project, including four months painting the tank on-site.
The artwork covers approximately 14,000 square feet and incorporates elements of South Austin's cultural identity, including references to the historic Armadillo World Headquarters music venue.
"That's what public art is about. It's not just going into somebody's private home. It is just out there for everybody," Tavis said.
The project was initially authorized for $133,000, with plans to paint only a portion of the water tank. According to city documents, the scope later expanded to cover the entire exterior, from the ground to the roof. Austin City Council subsequently authorized an additional $90,850, bringing the total contract authorization to $223,850.
The project was funded through an Austin Water beautification initiative and administered by the city's Art in Public Places program. The program, established in 1985, allocates 2 percent of eligible capital improvement project budgets toward public art. However, city officials described the Armadillo Water Tank mural as an atypical project within the program.
District 2 Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes said the mural represents an opportunity to bring more public art into neighborhoods outside Austin's downtown area.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.