State of the Arts
80+ artists in 6 exhibits to beat the heat with in Austin
For Austinites looking for a burst of creativity and inspiration this month, the local art scene has got you covered. A series of newly opened exhibits collectively showcase the talent of more than 80 artists. From deeply personal stories to imaginative reimaginings of cultural icons, these exhibits offer a diverse array of media and styles.
At Art for the People, the Evolving group exhibition brings together works from 40 talented artists. Over at Davis Gallery, The West That Never Was reimagines Wild West iconography with Felice House's bold oil paintings and Dana Younger's whimsical sculptures, offering a playful take on classic Western motifs.
In addition, the Austin Public Library hosts "Art from the Streets" through September 29, an exhibition that highlights the powerful stories and talents of unhoused artists, demonstrating the transformative benefits of art in fostering acceptance and community.
Art for the People
Group Exhibition: Evolving— through August 17
Art for the People showcases an eclectic mix of works from 40 artists, inviting viewers to explore a wide range of artistic expressions. Highlights include Olga Dukowski, who channels her fascination with the spiritual world into her evocative paintings; Betsy Denny, an abstract painter who draws on her diverse background and experiences to shape her vision as a self-taught artist; and Andrea Muñoz Martinez, who creates pieces inspired by the vast landscapes of Uvalde, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Mexico. This diverse exhibition offers a journey through various artistic styles and perspectives.
Davis Gallery
Felice House and Dana Younger: The West That Never Was— through August 24
This exhibition reimagines Wild West iconography. Featuring House's vibrant oil on canvas paintings and Younger's evocative sculptures crafted from bronze, ash, maple, and pine, the collection explores and challenges traditional Western motifs. House's paintings capture striking figures, all bearing cowboy hats or wielding six-shooters, while Younger's sculptures draw inspiration from collectible toys and cacti sprouting from highways. Together, their works create a more whimsical look into the imagery of the American West.
Mexic-Arte Museum
Group Exhibition: Creating Encuentros: Changarrito — through August 25
Changarrito brings the vibrant, community-driven spirit of Mexico's street markets to the heart of Austin. Inspired by the ubiquitous changarritos — food carts and small local shops — within the region, this initiative provides a platform for artists to showcase their work outside traditional gallery spaces. The Changarrito cart has allowed artists to engage directly with the public. This year, the museum celebrates the legacy of the cart with a special exhibition featuring works from more than 100 artists, interactive pieces, and a mural titled "Tejas Forever" by Stephen Longoria
Link & Pin
Greg Barton, Dolphin Brown, and Samantha Melvin: Summer Exposure III— August 15 through September 1
This exhibition features the works of Greg Barton, Dolphin Brown, and Samantha Melvin. Melvin's mixed-media botanical abstractions celebrate the dynamic interconnection between nature and humanity, using drawing, painting, and printmaking to explore the interplay between built structures and organic geographies. Brown, known for her innovative video "paintings," creates profound, introspective works that encourage viewers to find peace and consciousness. Barton, an artist who paints with his fingers, captures the essence of landscapes from Cape Cod to Texas, translating the beauty of nature and its elements into vibrant, tactile art.
Wally Workman Gallery
Stephanie Strange and Joseph Janson — August 3 through September 1
Strange & Janson’s works capture the essence of movement in intricate detail. Stephanie Strange’s drawings are meticulously detailed, evoking patterns reminiscent of fingerprints or the grooves in a shell, creating an almost kinetic feel. Her interdisciplinary approach explores themes of energy and connection. Joseph Janson, an Austin-based artist with a diverse artistic background, showcases wire sculptures that encapsulate movement and relationships. After more than thirty years focusing on painting, Janson has recently shifted to carving wood, drawing, and incorporating a wider variety of materials into his work. His sculptures have been exhibited at various prestigious venues, including the Austin Museum of Art at Laguna Gloria and Blue Star Art Space in San Antonio.
Austin Public Library
Group Exhibition: Art from the Streets— through September 29
The artists of AFTS possess a unique voice, telling stories of life on the streets, heartbreak, marginalization, and rich lived experiences. Their art provides healing by allowing them to share their stories, while the warm reception they receive at shows fosters a sense of acceptance and belonging. In 2023, 40 dedicated artists regularly participated in Art from the Streets, each contributing 2-3 pieces. This exhibition not only showcases their talent but also educates the public about the transformative benefits of art for those that are unhoused in Austin.