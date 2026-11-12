Big News
10 artists will create monumental works at the Austin Convention Center
Austin's new convention center, which started its ongoing construction in September of 2025, has revealed 10 local artists whose work it will incorporate in its final design. A press release says the works will be "will be architecturally integrated into the new Austin Convention Center."
So far, we only know the artists selected, not what their designs are or even which areas, if any, they're working in. At least some fo them will be visible outside of the building. The final 10 were selected from a group of more than 80 nominees recommended by local arts and culture leaders, the release says. Included in the criteria were the artist's ability to represent the culture of Austin and their interest in working with design and construction teams already contributing to the project.
The initiative is managed by Art in Public Places, the city's public art program. Guests to the center, which is scheduled to open in 2029, can expect to see monumental-scale works in a range of styles. One design objective is to place them where visitors will encounter them naturally while moving through the building. More, smaller works will also be commissioned in Phase II of construction, which should start in 2027.
The selected artists for Phase I commissions are:
- Alejandra Almuelle — clay sculpture artist who focuses on the human form
- Rex Hamilton — muralist whose work of people with flower heads are visible from I-35 outside of Whole Foods Market and from North Lamar Boulevard underpass at Third Street.
- Tsz Kam — surrealist pattern and decoration artist who uses imagery from their birthplace, Hong Kong
- Dave McClinton — digital collage artist and graphic designer who explores Black identity
- Aaron Michalovic — wood and furniture artist who utilizes color and modern abstract shapes
- Diego Miró-Rivera — site-specific natural world artist whose "conversation stones" can be seen alongside the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail
- Manik Raj Nakra — muralist who paints colorful jungle scenes, including the one currently visible on the side of the Contemporary Austin
- Dawn Okoro — portraiture artist whose work features Black bodies against colorful backgrounds
- Carmen Rangel — painted and mosaic muralist whose work (spelling "Be Well") can be seen next to Hamilton's at the North Lamar underpass
- late artist Betelhem Makonnen (1972-2026) — multimedia artist originally from Ethiopia, who was a curator for the Fusebox Festival and whose team is continuing her work
The works have a budget of $17.7 million, funded by the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT), Project Financing Zone revenues.
“Art is an essential part of Austin’s identity, and we wanted the Convention Center to reflect that,” said the center's interim director, Katy Zamesnik, in a press release. “These artists bring unique perspectives and incredible originality to the project. Their work will help transform the Convention Center from a place people visit for an event into a place that tells the story of Austin. It invites global travelers to experience our city’s creative culture up close while they attend an event at the Center and allows Austinites to celebrate in that culture every day.”