MOOVING IMAGES
Austin photographer brings farm life into the fashion-inspired studio
A model stares into the camera with a cascade of ribbons streaming down their neck, and another coyly peeks out of a luxuriantly feathered coif. Shot against stark backgrounds in the studio, Austin photographer Randal Ford’s work evokes Richard Avedon’s seminal images for Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. But where the latter’s muses were models and Hollywood stars, Ford is more likely to shoot cows and chickens.
On September 10, Ford released his third photography collection, Farm Life. After previously exploring exotic animals and domestic dogs, the local photographer went on a cross-country journey to capture distinctive barnyard beasts in mobile studios.
This cow's flowing fringe is cover-worthy.Photo courtesy of Randal Ford
The allusions to Avedon’s work are no accident. Ford was inspired by the lensman’s spare portraiture when crafting the animal portraits. Precise lighting adjustments were needed to capture the unique textures of each subject—and sometimes, a little styling helped. Like thousands of models before her, a White Polish hen achieved full majesty through a wind machine or at least a handheld fan.
Short descriptions under each image give a peek into each animal’s personality, but the photos form a more significant connection. By paying particular attention to the eyes, Ford hopes viewers will connect with each creature and see a reflection of their traits in themselves.
“Through their eyes, we see not only their soul but also a reflection of the ancient wild within them,” said Ford via a release. “The eyes of these animals are always a significant focus in my work—they serve as a window into the unspoken parts of each creature and build connection.”
It seems like horses were built for fashion shoots.Photo courtesy of Randal Ford
Farm Life, published by Taschen, is currently available through Amazon and other national retailers. Keeping with a charitable commitment set by his previous books, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Dell Children’s Foundation in Austin.