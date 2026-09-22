Austin’s museums, galleries, historic homes, and cultural spaces will open their doors Sunday, September 20, for the 29th annual Austin Museum Day, offering free admission and special programming across Central Texas.
This year’s event includes more than 30 participating institutions, with activities ranging from printing demonstrations and sculpture workshops to historic-house tours and hands-on science exhibits. Visitors can also follow a UT Campus Crawl or claim a free CapMetro bus pass through the Umo app using the code CM-26KB-HRWF.
Highlights include a new Austin Public Library centennial exhibition at the Austin History Center, the recently opened Houdini’s Library at the Harry Ransom Center, and opening-weekend access to the largest U.S. exhibition yet devoted to Swedish artist Moki Cherry. Museum Day is also the final chance to see Austin author Sarah Bird’s photographs of Texas’ Black rodeo traditions in Bastrop, while the Blanton’s Works Progress Administration exhibition closes the following weekend.
Museum Day at the Neill-Cochran House Museum on Sunday will include free lemonade and ice cream, along with Appalachian music from the Two Goat String Band.Neill-Cochran House Museum
Here are some of the highlights of this Sunday's Museum Day roster of participants:
Austin History Center
Noon to 5 pm, 810 Guadalupe St.
Austin Public Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary with In Circulation: A Century of the Austin Public Library, an exhibition tracing a library system that began in 1926 with 500 donated books. Museum Day serves as the exhibition reception, with tours, refreshments, arts and crafts, and community stories from across the library’s history. The centennial celebration will continue with a party at the Central Library in October.
Bastrop County Museum and Visitor Center
11 am to 3 pm, 904 Main St., Bastrop
Museum Day is the final chance to see Soul Circuit: Juneteenth Rodeos in Texas, a traveling Humanities Texas exhibition featuring photographs by Sarah Bird. The photographs document the network of small-town Juneteenth rodeos that carried forward the history and traditions of Black cowboys in Texas, including connections to Bastrop County. After September 20, the exhibition returns to Humanities Texas.
Blanton Museum of Art
10 am to 4:30 pm, 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Visitors have one more week to catch Art in Every Corner: The Works Progress Administration (1935-1943), which closes September 27. The exhibition looks at artists supported through the federal Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression, including Thomas Hart Benton, Grant Wood, Dorothea Lange, Jacob Lawrence, and Walker Evans. Admission to all Blanton galleries is free on Museum Day, and visitors can bring a picnic for the museum lawn or make the Blanton part of their UT Campus Crawl.
Harry Ransom Center
Noon to 5 pm, 300 W. 21st St.
The Ransom Center’s newest exhibition, Houdini’s Library, explores a lesser-known side of the famed illusionist: his work as a collector and historian of magic. The exhibition, timed to the 100th anniversary of Houdini’s death, includes books, manuscripts, photographs, and theater memorabilia from his collection. Visitors can also see the newly opened The Worlds of Gertrude Stein, the Gutenberg Bible, and the Niépce Heliograph, and watch printing-press demonstrations throughout the day.
Texas Medical Association History of Medicine Gallery
11 am to 3 pm, 401 W. 15th St.
A new exhibition looks back at the period when Texans treated mineral springs as medicine. Taking to the Waters: Medicine and Mineral Water in 20th Century Texas History explores how physicians, folk healers, resort owners, and entrepreneurs promoted mineral-rich and thermal waters as treatments, transforming natural springs into destinations for health, tourism, and profit.
The Contemporary Austin
Jones Center noon to 6 pm, 700 Congress Ave.; Laguna Gloria 9 am to 3 pm, 3809 W. 35th St.
Museum Day falls on opening weekend for The Living Temple: The World of Moki Cherry at the Jones Center. The largest U.S. exhibition to date devoted to the Swedish artist and designer brings together textiles, clothing, ceramics, sculpture, posters, music, and performance. At Laguna Gloria, the museum is debuting a self-guided app exploring the site’s history and ecology, while the Elisabet Ney Museum will offer an art-and-nature activity designed by Austin artist Virginia L. Montgomery.
The Contemporary Austin is opening an exhibition of aritst Moki Cherry. Cherry explored ceramics, music, clothing and performance. This photo is displayed by The Contemporary, courtesy of Cherry's estate. Instagram/The Contemporary Austin
Visual Arts Center
11 am to 4 pm, 2301 San Jacinto Blvd.
Two fall exhibitions that opened September 4 combine art with science and education. How to Grow the Cowpea: Survival Strategies from the U.S. South brings together 12 international artists exploring responses to climate change, while Experimental Seeing: Russell Lee’s Pedagogical Legacy marks the 60th anniversary of UT’s photography program with work by 24 alumni. Museum Day visitors can also pick up a limited-edition poster by artist Pallavi Sen.
Mexic-Arte Museum
Noon to 5 pm, 419 Congress Ave.
Mexic-Arte’s fall exhibitions opened September 11, giving Museum Day visitors an early look at Día de los Muertos: Coleccionando Memorias and Selections from the Collection: Juan Sandoval Jr. The Día de los Muertos exhibition explores memory and the enduring bonds between the living and the dead. Visitors can also screen-print stickers and mini tote bags while learning about one of the museum’s favorite printmaking methods.
Texas Science & Natural History Museum
1 to 5 pm, 2400 Trinity St.
The museum’s reimagined paleontology exhibition, Epic Encounters, introduces visitors to Texas’ prehistoric past through fossils and interactive displays. Upstairs, the newer Masters of the Night: The True Story of Bats challenges common myths about bats and shows how the animals pollinate plants, control insects, and help regenerate rainforests.
Briscoe Center for American History
11 am to 2 pm, 2300 Red River St.
The Briscoe Center’s new exhibition, Stars, Stripes, and Symbols: America at 250, explores both American history and the ways that history gets told. Drawn from the center’s collections, the exhibition brings together flags, founding documents, advertising, political imagery, activist materials, and handmade objects to show how governments, businesses, artists, and ordinary Americans have celebrated, marketed, and challenged national ideals. The objects range from solemn historical documents to kitschy uses of familiar American symbols.
Other Museum Day possibilities include tours of the newly renovated Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, live sculpture demonstrations and the 35x35x35 anniversary exhibition at the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum, and a Red Dot scavenger hunt among works by more than 125 artists at Women & Their Work.