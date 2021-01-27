Local doctor dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Austin

Two doctors are dead following a lengthy hostage situation in Central Austin. On January 27, Austin Police confirmed that Dr. Katherine Dodson, a local pediatrician, and Dr. Bharat Narumanchi were both found dead inside the Childrens Medical Group building at 1912 W. 35th St. late last night.

APD received a call at 4:29 pm on Tuesday, January 27, that a male subject — believed to be Narumanchi — entered the doctor’s office with a gun and was holding hostages inside. Over the course of a six-hour standoff between police and the suspect, most hostages escaped with the exception of Dodson.

Those who were able to make it out confirmed to police that Narumanchi was inside and was "armed with a pistol and what appeared to be a shotgun and had two duffel bags." Police believe Narumanchi shot Dodson sometime before 11 pm before turning the gun on himself.

"Hostage negotiators arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with Dr. Narumanchi, to no avail. After several attempts, it was decided to make entry into the building. Austin Police SWAT officers made entry and located both Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi deceased inside the building from apparent gunshot wounds," police said in a statement.

Police also say Narumanchi was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

It is believed that Narumanchi had visited the doctor's office last week to apply for a volunteer position, but it appears the victim and the suspect had no other connection. Narumanchi, also a pediatrician, appears to have recently been practicing medicine in California.