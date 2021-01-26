These 10 affluent places cash in among the richest cities in Texas

A San Antonio suburb is once again the wealthiest city in Texas.
A new ranking from data provider HomeSnacks shows Terrell Hills returning to the the No. 1 spot on the 2021 list of Texas’ wealthiest cities.
To come up with the ranking, HomeSnacks looked at median household income, poverty rates, and unemployment rates for Texas cities with at least 5,000 residents. Therefore, the ranking isn’t based solely on how rich a city’s residents area. Still, you’re curious about the cash, right?
The swanky suburb of Terrell Hills rings up a median household income of $181,979, an unemployment rate of 1.2 percent, and a poverty rate of just 0.7 percent.
Joining Terrell Hills in the top three are two cities in Dallas-Fort Worth. Highland Park sits at No. 2, with a median household income of $211,136, while Celina and its median household income of $124,375 take the third spot.
Breaking into the top 10 this year is Alamo Heights, a neighborhood in San Antonio, which soared from No. 32 last year to No. 10 this year. Alamo Heights registers a median household income of $141,048, a 1 percent unemployment rate, and a 4.4 percent poverty rate.
Here are the 10 wealthiest cities in Texas for 2021, as determined by HomeSnacks.
1. Terrell Hills (San Antonio)
Population: 5,371
Rank last year: 1
Median household income: $181,979
Unemployment rate: 1.2 percent
Poverty rate: 0.7 percent
2. Highland Park (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Population: 9,168
Rank last year: 3
Median household income: $211,136
Unemployment rate: 1.4 percent
Poverty rate: 2.3 percent
3. Celina (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Population: 11,116
Rank last year: 14
Median household income: $124,375
Unemployment rate: 1 percent
Poverty rate: 0.7 percent
4. Bellaire (Houston)
Population: 18,815
Rank last year: 2
Median household income: $206,734
Unemployment rate: 2 percent
Poverty rate: 2.3 percent
5. Southlake (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Population: 31,292
Rank last year: 8
Median household income: $240,248
Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent
Poverty rate: 2.5 percent
6. West University Place (Houston)
Population: 15,603
Rank last year: 5
Median household income: $250,001
Unemployment rate: 2.6 percent
Poverty rate: 1.7 percent
7. Prosper (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Population: 22,517
Rank last year: 12
Median household income: $146,733
Unemployment rate: 2.1 percent
Poverty rate: 2.4 percent
8. Fair Oaks Ranch (San Antonio)
Population: 9,944
Rank last year: 9
Median household income: $128,398
Unemployment rate: 1.8 percent
Poverty rate: 3 percent
9. Melissa (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Population: 9,487
Rank last year: 4
Median household income: $118,348
Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent
Poverty rate: 1.1 percent
10. Alamo Heights (San Antonio)
Population: 8,374
Rank last year: 32
Median household income: $141,048
Unemployment rate: 1 percent
Poverty rate: 4.4 percent