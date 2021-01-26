These 10 affluent places cash in among the richest cities in Texas

A San Antonio suburb is once again the wealthiest city in Texas.

A new ranking from data provider HomeSnacks shows Terrell Hills returning to the the No. 1 spot on the 2021 list of Texas’ wealthiest cities.

To come up with the ranking, HomeSnacks looked at median household income, poverty rates, and unemployment rates for Texas cities with at least 5,000 residents. Therefore, the ranking isn’t based solely on how rich a city’s residents area. Still, you’re curious about the cash, right?

The swanky suburb of Terrell Hills rings up a median household income of $181,979, an unemployment rate of 1.2 percent, and a poverty rate of just 0.7 percent.

Joining Terrell Hills in the top three are two cities in Dallas-Fort Worth. Highland Park sits at No. 2, with a median household income of $211,136, while Celina and its median household income of $124,375 take the third spot.

Breaking into the top 10 this year is Alamo Heights, a neighborhood in San Antonio, which soared from No. 32 last year to No. 10 this year. Alamo Heights registers a median household income of $141,048, a 1 percent unemployment rate, and a 4.4 percent poverty rate.

Here are the 10 wealthiest cities in Texas for 2021, as determined by HomeSnacks.

1. Terrell Hills (San Antonio)

Population: 5,371

Rank last year: 1

Median household income: $181,979

Unemployment rate: 1.2 percent

Poverty rate: 0.7 percent

2. Highland Park (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 9,168

Rank last year: 3

Median household income: $211,136

Unemployment rate: 1.4 percent

Poverty rate: 2.3 percent

3. Celina (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 11,116

Rank last year: 14

Median household income: $124,375

Unemployment rate: 1 percent

Poverty rate: 0.7 percent

4. Bellaire (Houston)

Population: 18,815

Rank last year: 2

Median household income: $206,734

Unemployment rate: 2 percent

Poverty rate: 2.3 percent

5. Southlake (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 31,292

Rank last year: 8

Median household income: $240,248

Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent

Poverty rate: 2.5 percent

6. West University Place (Houston)

Population: 15,603

Rank last year: 5

Median household income: $250,001

Unemployment rate: 2.6 percent

Poverty rate: 1.7 percent

7. Prosper (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 22,517

Rank last year: 12

Median household income: $146,733

Unemployment rate: 2.1 percent

Poverty rate: 2.4 percent

8. Fair Oaks Ranch (San Antonio)

Population: 9,944

Rank last year: 9

Median household income: $128,398

Unemployment rate: 1.8 percent

Poverty rate: 3 percent

9. Melissa (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 9,487

Rank last year: 4

Median household income: $118,348

Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent

Poverty rate: 1.1 percent

10. Alamo Heights (San Antonio)

Population: 8,374

Rank last year: 32

Median household income: $141,048

Unemployment rate: 1 percent

Poverty rate: 4.4 percent