Wild Ride

Stolen fire truck leads Austin police on 90-minute chase through city

By Paul Livengood, KVUE News
Austin Fire Department truck sirens
A fire truck stolen near the UT campus led police on a chase ending in Jarrell, Texas. Austin Fire Department/Facebook

KVUE — Austin police spent nearly 90 minutes chasing after a stolen fire truck in the late evening hours of Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

The chase started at approximately 11:45 pm on Wednesday, February 10, near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street, according to officials. It ended in Jarrell at approximately 1:15 am on Thursday.

KVUE spoke with a tow truck driver from San Antonio who witnessed the chase.

"I started noticing police cruisers started to ... constrict the highway down ... there was a hill in front of me," the tow truck driver told KVUE. "Once I came over the hill, I'd seen the firetruck with several cruisers behind it."

He also said the fire truck and debris — including oxygen tanks, fire extinguishers, hoses, etc. — damaged the roadways. No one was hurt in the incident and the driver of the stolen fire truck was arrested.

---

To read the full story, head to KVUE.

