Music superstar trolls Ted Cruz on new T-shirt for Austin charity

Annoyed that your senator took off for Mexico amid a statewide crisis? So is country superstar Kacey Musgraves.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz suffered a PR nightmare this week after he was caught on a plane heading to Cancun while more than 4 million of his constituents were without power in below-freezing temperatures, a decision he initially blamed on his children.

Hours after the news broke, Golden, Texas-born Musgraves took to social with an idea: let's troll Ted Cruz (or "Fled Cruz") and raise money for Texans.

Now through February 21, fans can order a "Cruzin' for a Bruzin'" T-shirt, benefitting Austin-based Casa Marianella, the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas, and Feed the People Dallas.

The white T-shirts feature a vintage look, complete with block lettering and black cuffs along with sleeves and neck. All proceeds from the $29.99 shirts go directly to the three Texas nonprofits. Unisex sizing ranges from small to 3X-large.

"Regardless if you support him, you gotta admit Cancun was a bad look and that this is funny AF," Musgraves wrote on Instagram Friday morning, adding that she was more than halfway to her $100,000 goal just hours into the fundraiser.

Taking the troll even further, Musgraves geotagged most of her posts promoting the T-shirt as being at the Ritz-Carlton Cancun. Talk about a slow burn.