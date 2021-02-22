City lifts mandatory boil-water notice for these Austin neighborhoods

Austin Water has lifted the mandatory boil notice for part of the city.

Beginning February 22, customers in Austin Water’s Central Pressure Zone no longer need to boil water used for drinking, cooking, and making ice.

This includes neighborhoods such as:

Far East Austin

Springdale

Cherrywood

Mueller

Holly

East Cesar Chavez

Downtown

Clarksville/Tarrytown

UT Campus

Travis Heights

Bouldin

Zilker

Del Valle

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Riverside

If you're unsure if your address is part of the boil-water notice, you can use Austin Water's interactive map to check.

"Water quality testing submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has confirmed that tap water in the Central Pressure Zone meets all regulatory standards and is safe for human consumption," Austin Water said in a release.

Austin has been under a mandatory boil notice since February 17 after power outages across Central Texas took the the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant offline.

"With the reduction of water treatment capacity at Austin Water’s largest water treatment facility, and with numerous leaks from freeze damaged water delivery infrastructure as well as private side plumbing, storage capacity and water pressures dropped, causing water outages across areas of the city," it said.

Like Austin, many of Texas' biggest cities, including San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth, also instituted precautionary boil-water measures, leaving nearly 15 million Texans without reliable drinking water.