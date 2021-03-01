'Inappropriately shared' appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in Austin causes confusion

KVUE — Long lines were seen at a University of Texas COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday after a COVID-19 vaccine scheduling link was "inappropriately shared widely through unofficial networks with false information," according to UT.

UT told KVUE this misinformation led to thousands of people signing up for appointments who "did not follow the UT Health Austin registration process." All of the appointments scheduled using this link were being canceled, UT officials told KVUE. The only way people can register for vaccine appointments through UT Health Austin is by completing the registration process at UTHealthAustin.org.

The only eligible people for vaccination through UT Health are those who fit in the 1A and 1B categories, UT said.

Here is the full statement UT officials sent KVUE Monday afternoon:

"Over the weekend, we became aware of an active scheduling link that was inappropriately shared widely through unofficial networks with false information about vaccine availability and who was eligible to sign up for appointments at UT Health Austin this week. This resulted in thousands of individuals signing up for appointments who did not follow the UTHA registration process, did not meet the criteria, and did not receive a personalized email from the university asking them to schedule. All appointments scheduled in this manner are in the process of being canceled; however, some individuals have showed up on-site today, resulting in longer than normal lines. UTHA is actively working to implement a technological solution to prevent this from occurring again in the future and anticipates having this in place later this week. The only way to validly request a vaccine through UT Austin is by completing the registration process at UTHealthAustin.org. At this time, we are vaccinating those individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, who have completed the COVID-19 Vaccination Request Form. To avoid misinformation regarding vaccine distribution at UT Austin, we encourage you to visit this page for the latest information. We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide the most up-to-date information as it becomes available. Individuals who followed the appropriate sign up process will be vaccinated as scheduled."

