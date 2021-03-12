H-E-B carts out opening date for 100,000-square-foot South Austin store

An H-E-B grocery store is on track to open next year on the Southwest Austin site of the Nutty Brown Amphitheatre.

Documents filed with the State of Texas show San Antonio-based H-E-B plans to break ground in the spring of 2022 on a $25.8 million, 105,689-square-foot store at Nutty Brown Road and U.S. Highway 290 West. The store will be built on the 65-acre Nutty Brown property, which H-E-B bought in 2015. Completion of the project is set for October 2022.

“At the moment, it is premature for H-E-B to comment on potential plans for this location given the early stage of this proposal. We look forward to sharing additional details as the project develops,” company spokeswoman Felicia Peña says.

Mike Farr, owner of Nutty Brown — located between Dripping Springs and Southwest Austin’s Circle C Ranch — announced in 2014 that the outdoor music venue would relocate to Round Rock. That plan has been delayed twice; an economic incentive deal for the project expires at the end of 2021.

The new venue will not carry the Nutty Brown name. The $10 million Round Rock Amphitheater is slated to be built on a more than 18-acre site that used to be McNeil Park. Brad Wiseman, director of planning and development services for the City of Round Rock, says performances at the amphitheater could start by this fall, if not sooner.

Farr “is working on a scaled-down version of the project due to the impacts of COVID-19, with the plan of growing it over time as things get back to normal,” Wiseman says.

Farr couldn’t be reached for comment.