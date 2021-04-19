Austin shooting suspect arrested after 3 confirmed dead in Arboretum-area attack

KVUE — Three people were killed in an "active attack" in northwest Austin Sunday morning, officials confirmed. The suspect remained missing for many hours, though police believed this was an isolated domestic situation and there was no risk to the general public.

Police announced Monday morning that suspect Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested in the Manor area after officials received a 911 call about a man walking along US 290.

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joe Chacon said a 911 call came in at approximately 11:42 am on April 18 for a "shoot/stab hotshot," the highest level priority call, in the area of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. The first officer was on scene at 11:46 am At the same time, a "reverse 911 activation" was sent out to residents to let them know to shelter in place because there had been a shooting. The shelter-in-place order was lifted as of 4:45 pm on April 18.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed that the shooting scene was an apartment complex in the area. Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted that the location of the shooting was the Arboretum Oaks Apartments at 9617 Great Hills Trail.

When officers arrived, Chacon said they located three people who were injured. Austin-Travis County EMS said the individuals had suffered gunshot wounds and medics performed CPR, but all three died shortly after.

Chacon said the victims were two adult women and one adult man, but their identities had not yet been released. Initial reports were that a child was also involved in the incident in some way, but the child has been located and is safe.

On Monday morning, Elgin ISD identified two of the victims as a current and former student in the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick. Although Alyssa withdrew from Elgin ISD back in the fall, she was an Elgin ISD student from 2009 to October 2020. She was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls’ basketball team. Willie was a senior at Elgin High School. He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD. He was the Captain of our football team; a friend to everyone he met; and most recently, recruited to play football for the University of North Texas. The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls. In response to this tragedy, the district will have counselors and trained professionals available via in person and/or virtually to assist students, staff, and families in this time of grief."

---

To see the full story, including updates, head to KVUE News.