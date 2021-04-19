Stellar Mother's Day gifts sure to delight the moms in your life

Mother's Day is on the early side this year, so start planning now. If anyone deserves to be lavished with presents right now (and after the year we've endured), it's Mom. Think beyond brunch and bouquets with this eclectic list of gifts that help show your love and gratitude.
---
Give Mom the ultimate gift box filled with her favorite things. The Mom's Favorite Things Box from Mozart's Coffee Roasters comes with:
- 4 mini blueberry scones
- 1 grand macaron
- 5 hand-decorated shortbread cookies
- craft-blended Jasmine Jade green tea blend
- a jar of Austin’s Creamed Honey
- 4 ounces of Best Mom Ever vanilla biscotti coffee roast
- 4 ounces of Mozart's Best Medium coffee roast
- a signature light blue campfire mug
- a Got It For My Mama coaster from local creator Delancey Collective (designs will vary)
- a pair of handmade resin and clay earrings from select local female-owned designers (designs will vary)
All tucked in with a mini bundle of fresh flowers! Pick up in-store or order online by Saturday, May 8, for free contactless ATX delivery.
Mokara Spa at Omni Barton Creek Resort
Indulgence and pampering are just moments away in Austin’s Hill Country. Treat Mom like the queen she is with a personalized retreat to Mokara Spa at Omni Barton Creek Resort. The spa’s private rooftop pool provides sweeping views and plenty of space to relax. The Simply Spa Package includes daily breakfast at Texas Spice, luxury accommodations, and a $115 spa credit per room, per stay.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphones
For all the creative moms who love to capture the day as it happens — and want the best camera to do it — surprise her with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 5G smartphones.
Mom can enjoy a professional-grade camera system that's built for every user. From the novice who takes pictures of anything and everything to the seasoned photographer with a well-trained eye, the Galaxy S21 series helps you capture amazing shots, no matter the skill level. Simply point, shoot, and let the Galaxy S21 do the rest.
Lighting, depth, and focus are all optimized, whether taking portrait-style photos outside at a family picnic or a video at dusk by the campfire. Even better, S21 lets you grab crystal-clear images from your 8K video footage, meaning you can get great photos of the kids in action. Director’s View gives full control of the filming experience — it lets you see, switch, and select the best shot to make a movie masterpiece.
Preview different ways to change angles, zoom, go wide, and close in seamlessly without losing any action. Plus, Vlogger View captures video with the front and rear cameras all at once for real-time reactions.
Offered in a range of sophisticated colors — including Phantom Violet — the S21 is a stylish, sleek gift for moms who want to make the most of every moment. With the most advanced processor ever put in a Galaxy device, the S21 is sure to exceed expectations. Available on Samsung.com and through national retail partners and carriers, the new Galaxy S Series starts at $799.99 for the Galaxy S21 and $999.99 for the Galaxy S21+.
After a year of long-distance gatherings and "Mom Duty" on overdrive, managing work from home with virtual schooling, it’s never meant more to show Mom how much you care. This Mother’s Day, every mother can "wear it like a Mom" with jewelry from Kendra Scott that she’ll treasure for years to come. Choose from a customized gift from the Kendra Scott Color Bar, a personalized piece from the engravable sterling silver collection, or something from the latest collection that makes her eyes sparkle.
Give her the ultimate Supermom badge of honor so she can wear her most precious nickname loud and proud with the Mom Elisa pendant necklace in 18k gold vermeil. Pro tip: There's no better gift for the mamas in your life than this.
Eco-friendly, feel-good gift sets include the brand's signature Bath Tea, a bottle of bath and body oil, a pure essential oil candle, and a jar 2-inch matches. Choose from four scents: jasmine, rose, eucalyptus, and lavender.
These plant-based products are made with all-natural ingredients and come in plastic-free packaging, making them good for you and good for the planet.