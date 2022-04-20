There’s a budding medical marijuana industry in the Lone Star State, and Texas Original — the first Texas-owned medical marijuana dispensary in the state — has witnessed the power of this medicine firsthand.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Texas Original has seen the life-changing results that cannabis medicine has had on patients across the state. Medical marijuana has allowed patients to achieve a life without seizures, enabled patients to walk again, and has even helped many patients discontinue heavy doses of pharmaceuticals and opioid medications.

In 2021, the Texas Compassionate Use Program expanded once again, allowing for more Texans than ever to access medical marijuana to alleviate their symptoms.

In celebration of 4/20, here’s what you need to know about medical marijuana in Texas and how to get a prescription.

Medical marijuana is legal in Texas

Over 100 conditions are currently eligible to receive medical marijuana under the Compassionate Use Program in Texas. Thousands of Texans are now finding relief with medical marijuana for symptoms such as:

Pain

Insomnia

Anxiety

Aggression

Night terrors

Seizures

In 2023, Texas will enter the 88th legislative session and Texas Original is advocating for increased accessibility for Texans. Texas Original is proud to have their roots in the Lone Star State and has made it their mission to transform Texas through the power and truth of medical cannabis.

How to get a medical marijuana prescription

Receiving a medical marijuana prescription in Texas is easier than you think. Celebrate 4/20 by beginning your journey to relief with these three simple steps:

First, fill out the Get a Prescription form on the Texas Original website. Texas Original will send you a text and email confirming your submission.

You will then be contacted within 24 hours by a partnering cannabis clinic. Each cannabis clinic offers telemedicine visits so that you can meet with a physician from the comfort of your home, no matter where you live in Texas. During your visit, the physician will go over what symptoms you are experiencing and discuss treatment options.

Once you receive your medical marijuana prescription, you’re ready to place an order for pick up or delivery. Simply call the Texas Original dispensary, start a chat on their website, or sign up on the Patient Portal. Texas Original offers several prescription pick-up locations throughout Texas and statewide delivery so Texans in all four corners of the state can access relief.

The knowledgeable team at Texas Original is equipped to help you along the way and answer any questions you may have. Visit the website at texasoriginal.com for more information.