Home décor giant Wayfair engineers new Austin tech hub with 200 jobs

Online home décor retailer Wayfair has designs on Austin as a corporate tech hub that will employ up to 200 people within the next year.

The Boston-based retailer announced April 21 that it’s setting up tech hubs in Austin, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. It’s the first time Wayfair is hiring tech specialists outside of Boston and Berlin.

Positions that Wayfair is filling in Austin and the two other new tech hubs include software engineer, infrastructure engineer, product manager, experience designer, analyst, and data scientist. On April 21, Wayfair listed 19 job openings in Austin on the career section of its website.

Overall, Wayfair is adding about 1,000 to its global tech team over the next year. The company currently employs more than 3,000 engineers and data scientists.

“As Wayfair further solidifies its position as the leader in home, we are excited to open a new chapter as an engineering organization with three new office locations that will help accelerate our ambitious tech agenda,” Jim Miller, chief technology officer at Wayfair, says in a news release.

Aside from Wayfair, brands under the company’s umbrella are Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Last year, the company generated $14.1 billion in net revenue.

“In the U.S., Wayfair is very clearly a household name. We’re the number one place consumers think to shop for their home online,” Niraj Shah, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Wayfair, told Wall Street analysts in February.