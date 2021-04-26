Austin fires up cannabis, hemp, and CBD expo as industry grows

A cannabis, hemp, and CBD expo is rolling into Austin next month, and will feature some mind-blowing speakers and exhibitors.

The traveling Lucky Leaf Expo will hit the Austin Convention Center May 14 and 15, and will include more than 120 exhibitors, 40 speakers, a variety of panels and hemp product demos, and a pre-show Cannabis Crash Course, a comprehensive cannabis business and entrepreneur training session.

Displaying her line of CBD products at the expo will be Angela Simmons, the daughter of Joseph Simmons, aka the great Rev Run of legendary hip-hop group Run DMC. And in the strange-bedfellows realm, Simmons will be spotlighted at the same event as Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who will speak about the evolution of the Texas hemp law. Though a Texas Republican, Miller has long been an advocate for the business of hemp.

“Here in Texas, we’ve been in the hemp business for almost a year and we’re busy building the Texas ‘hempire.’ We’ve issued over 1,150 producer licenses, permitted over 5,000 acres of hemp in the ground, and over 15 million square feet of hemp in greenhouses,” Miller said in a January 19 statement referencing the 2019 passing of House Bill 1325, which made legal the cultivation, possession, and sale of industrial hemp in Texas.

“I still believe hemp offers Texas farmers a great opportunity and I look forward to continuing to improve our program here in the Lone Star State. And with the legislative session underway, I look forward to updating legislators on how this program has been successful despite some very difficult times.”

With cannabis advocates also hoping the Lone Star State will join the growing number of states legalizing recreational marijuana, the Lucky Leaf organizers say the demand for info about how to grow and sustain a canna-business is higher than ever before.

“We have a diverse array of exhibitors in every channel of the CBD hemp industry that specialize in the sale of seeds, CPAs, attorneys, accountants, processors, manufacturers, soft gel companies, to help get you started for your business,” says Chad Sloan of Lucky Leaf Expo.

Indeed, the expo, which will also make stops in Dallas and Houston, visits Austin at a time when Central Texas has experienced some major growth in the CBD landscape — and in the world of cannabis cultivation.

On the heels of the release of local CBD brands like Restart, which sisters Shayda and Sydney Torabi launched in 2018, a wave of CBD products has flooded the market. Even popular Dripping Springs brewery Jester King recently released a hemp balm, made with hemp planted and cultivated on the brewery’s farm.

With multi-state cannabis operator Parallel’s recent announcement it would invest $25 million into a new 63,000-square-foot, state-of-the art cannabis cultivation, production, and retail facility in San Marcos, the likelihood of the industry continuing to mushroom locally — even without Texas legalizing recreational marijuana — is extremely likely.

To learn more about Texas’ venture into the cannabis space and to get tickets to the upcoming expo in Austin, visit Lucky Leaf’s website.