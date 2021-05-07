Longtime Austin-area convenience store chain bags new out-of-state owner

A South Carolina company is bagging the Round Rock-based Wag-A-Bag convenience store chain.

Charleston, South Carolina-based Refuel Operating Co. LLC announced May 5 that it had agreed to buy Wag-A-Bag LLC for an undisclosed amount. Wag-A-Bag, founded in 1964 by the Rabb family, owns and operates 16 convenience stores in the Austin area.

“I am happy that my family’s business will be in good hands with Refuel, and that my employees have a bright future with a growing company,” says Cary Rabb, CEO of Wag-A-Bag. “I am confident Refuel will continue to provide our customers a first-class experience with our world-class staff. This is a tremendous opportunity for everyone as Austin and Central Texas continue to grow.”

The Wag-A-Bag stores eventually will be rebranded as Refuel stores; the Rabb family will retain the Wag-A-Bag name. The deal will bring the number of Refuel’s company-operated stores to 130.

“The Rabb family has built a great company over the years, and has established a reputation of providing incredible customer service and a superb shopping experience to its customers,” says Mark Jordan, CEO of Refuel.

The original Wag-A-Bag opened 57 years ago at 701 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock, which then had a population of about 1,800. Virg and Nancy Rabb established the company, which now operates stores in Round Rock, Hutto, Pflugerville, Georgetown, Liberty Hill, and Austin.