This trendy Austin neighborhood has the most expensive rents in Texas

Pricey pads

Austin skyline downtown Lady Bird Town Lake
Northshore has the highest average rent in Texas. Visit Austin Texas/Facebook

Only one neighborhood in Texas’ four major metro areas lays claim to an average apartment rent above $3,000, and it’s right here in Austin.

Data from Apartments.com shows the average monthly rent for an apartment in the Northshore neighborhood, just east of the Seaholm District, stood at $3,156 as of May 14. That amount covers apartments of all sizes.

As defined by Apartments.com, Northshore is bordered by North Lamar Boulevard, East Third Street, I-35, and West Cesar Chavez Street. The neighborhood encompasses much of the Second Street District.

No other neighborhood in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metro areas topped the $3,000 mark for average apartment rent in mid-May, Apartments.com says.

These neighborhoods round out the top five most expensive neighborhoods to rent in Austin, according to Apartments.com:

  • Market District (western section of downtown), $2,991
  • Rainey Street, $2,425
  • West End (just west of downtown), $2,273
  • The Triangle (Central Austin), $2,002

As for the biggest bargain for apartments in the Austin area, you’d need to look at the Uptown section of San Marcos. There, the average rent was $815 as of May 14, according to Apartments.com.

Other inexpensive Austin-area neighborhoods listed by Apartments.com are:

  • Georgian Acres (North Austin), $891
  • Heritage Hills (Northeast Austin), $927
  • St. Johns (Northeast Austin), $960
  • Coronado Hills (Northeast Austin), $966
  • Windsor Hills (Northeast Austin), $970

Among the state’s other major metros, the most expensive neighborhood is Houston’s Market Square. There, the average rent in mid-May was $2,677, Apartments.com says.

Three other Houston neighborhoods notched average rents above $2,000:

  • Museum District, $2,656
  • Discovery Green, $2,331
  • University Place, $2,289

At the other end of the spectrum, the East Little York neighborhood in the Lake Houston area boasted the lowest average rent — $635. It’s preceded by:

  • Pecan Park (East End), $659
  • Hobby Airport area (Southeast Houston), $718
  • Golfcrest (Southeast Houston), $718
  • Westwood (Southwest Houston), $720
  • Braeburn (Southwest Houston), $728

In San Antonio, only one neighborhood had average rent above $2,000 a month. In Midtown’s Pearl District, average rent in mid-May was $2,283, Apartments.com says.

Other San Antonio neighborhoods with high rents are:

  • Museum Reach (downtown), $1,774
  • The Rim (Northwest San Antonio), $1,596
  • The Dominion (Northwest San Antonio), $1,545
  • King William (downtown), $1,543
  • Lone Star (downtown), $1,495

The Lackland Terrace neighborhood takes the honor as the San Antonio neighborhood with the lowest average rent — $617. It’s preceded by South Southwest, $684; Hot Wells (Southeast San Antonio), $685; Park Village (Northeast San Antonio), $715; and South San Antonio, $746.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, the Victory Park neighborhood (Uptown/Park Cities) tops the list for the highest average rent ($2,189). Only one other neighborhood (Uptown Dallas) had average rent above $2,000 as of mid-May. There, the average rent was $2,165.

If you’re hunting for an apartment deal in DFW, your best bet appears to be South Dallas-Fair Park. There, the average rent was $741. It’s preceded by Lake Cliff, $748; South Boulevard-Park Row (Southeast Dallas), $785; Hunt County, $791; Highland Hills (Southeast Dallas), $800; Piedmont (Southeast Dallas), $808; and Central Meadowbrook (East Fort Worth), $828.

