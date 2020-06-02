This trendy Austin neighborhood has the most expensive rents in Texas

Only one neighborhood in Texas’ four major metro areas lays claim to an average apartment rent above $3,000, and it’s right here in Austin.

Data from Apartments.com shows the average monthly rent for an apartment in the Northshore neighborhood, just east of the Seaholm District, stood at $3,156 as of May 14. That amount covers apartments of all sizes.

As defined by Apartments.com, Northshore is bordered by North Lamar Boulevard, East Third Street, I-35, and West Cesar Chavez Street. The neighborhood encompasses much of the Second Street District.

No other neighborhood in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metro areas topped the $3,000 mark for average apartment rent in mid-May, Apartments.com says.

These neighborhoods round out the top five most expensive neighborhoods to rent in Austin, according to Apartments.com:

Market District (western section of downtown), $2,991

Rainey Street, $2,425

West End (just west of downtown), $2,273

The Triangle (Central Austin), $2,002

As for the biggest bargain for apartments in the Austin area, you’d need to look at the Uptown section of San Marcos. There, the average rent was $815 as of May 14, according to Apartments.com.

Other inexpensive Austin-area neighborhoods listed by Apartments.com are:

Georgian Acres (North Austin), $891

Heritage Hills (Northeast Austin), $927

St. Johns (Northeast Austin), $960

Coronado Hills (Northeast Austin), $966

Windsor Hills (Northeast Austin), $970

Among the state’s other major metros, the most expensive neighborhood is Houston’s Market Square. There, the average rent in mid-May was $2,677, Apartments.com says.

Three other Houston neighborhoods notched average rents above $2,000:

Museum District, $2,656

Discovery Green, $2,331

University Place, $2,289

At the other end of the spectrum, the East Little York neighborhood in the Lake Houston area boasted the lowest average rent — $635. It’s preceded by:

Pecan Park (East End), $659

Hobby Airport area (Southeast Houston), $718

Golfcrest (Southeast Houston), $718

Westwood (Southwest Houston), $720

Braeburn (Southwest Houston), $728

In San Antonio, only one neighborhood had average rent above $2,000 a month. In Midtown’s Pearl District, average rent in mid-May was $2,283, Apartments.com says.

Other San Antonio neighborhoods with high rents are:

Museum Reach (downtown), $1,774

The Rim (Northwest San Antonio), $1,596

The Dominion (Northwest San Antonio), $1,545

King William (downtown), $1,543

Lone Star (downtown), $1,495

The Lackland Terrace neighborhood takes the honor as the San Antonio neighborhood with the lowest average rent — $617. It’s preceded by South Southwest, $684; Hot Wells (Southeast San Antonio), $685; Park Village (Northeast San Antonio), $715; and South San Antonio, $746.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, the Victory Park neighborhood (Uptown/Park Cities) tops the list for the highest average rent ($2,189). Only one other neighborhood (Uptown Dallas) had average rent above $2,000 as of mid-May. There, the average rent was $2,165.

If you’re hunting for an apartment deal in DFW, your best bet appears to be South Dallas-Fair Park. There, the average rent was $741. It’s preceded by Lake Cliff, $748; South Boulevard-Park Row (Southeast Dallas), $785; Hunt County, $791; Highland Hills (Southeast Dallas), $800; Piedmont (Southeast Dallas), $808; and Central Meadowbrook (East Fort Worth), $828.