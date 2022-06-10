Two long-time stress experts are returning to the Austin area to help people master their stress response and improve their quality of life.

SH//FT is bringing back its N=1 Experience July 30-31 in Fredericksburg, and the aim is for attendees to leave with a new, lifelong ability to adapt to stress and tap deeper into human potential.

The event is led and facilitated by SH//FT business partners Emily Hightower, an expert in the neurophysiology of trauma and resilience, and Brian MacKenzie, a renowned specialist in stress adaptation and a pioneer in techniques that help people realize their full, authentic potential.

"The N=1 Experience is different from other wellness-based programs because we don't focus on trying to 'fix' stress," says Hightower. "Instead, we empower people with skills to read their physiology, regulate their reaction, and reinforce their ability to adapt to stress. A two-day event gives people a powerful, lifelong ability to adapt."

"The custom protocols we use optimize human health, performance, and potential," adds MacKenzie. "I've seen everyone from professional athletes to top executives to elite military operators achieve new levels of mental and physical performance."

The event centers around autonomous adaptation, the concept that our ability to adapt is innate, but it can get shut down by modern lifestyles that leave us mentally overstimulated and physically disconnected.

Expect instruction in breathwork, movement, controlled exposure to heat and ice, and some proprietary techniques developed from decades of experience and that have been through third-party scientific review processes.

"Fredericksburg provides the perfect back drop for the N=1 experience, and we love being able to work with people in Austin and the surrounding areas of Texas," says Hightower.

Want even more? The SH//FT team also offers private coaching and mentorship.

N=1 is limited to a small group, and spots are filling up. Sign up here.