Austin will likely extend stay-home orders as COVID-19 cases spike

KVUE — Austin-Travis County health leaders held a press conference Thursday, June 11, as Austin and the state of Texas reported increasingly high COVID-19 rates this week.

Mayor Steve Adler said the stay-at-home and wear mask orders in the area would likely be extended before their expiration on June 15.

According to Austin leaders, if the city reaches 20 new hospital admissions per day, measures must be taken. This standard was set when the city had approximately eight admissions per day and that number has since risen to 13 admissions per day.

On Wednesday, Texas reported 2,504 new cases and 32 new deaths. For the third day in a row, the state also reported a record-high number of new hospitalizations at 2,153.

According to the City of Austin, Travis County reported 133 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The total now stands at 4,109 confirmed cases with 99 deaths. At least 104 people have been hospitalized in the county while 3,248 people have recovered.

As more businesses reopen across the state, health officials want to remind the public to continue to stay vigilant and practice proper hygiene to prevent the spread.

