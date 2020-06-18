Cult Japanese 'dollar store' chain rings up first Austin location

A popular Japanese “dollar store” chain with thousands of outlets around the world is opening its first Austin-area location at a shopping center near the Brentwood and Crestwood neighborhoods.

Daiso Japan has leased a 6,820-square-foot space at The Crescent, a retail center at 6929 Airport Blvd. in North Austin. Daiso operates 3,400 stores in Japan and more than 5,000 worldwide.

Britt Morrison, Brett Maze, and Cameron Longmire of Weitzman handled negotiations on behalf of The Crescent’s owner, California-based Misuma Holdings. San Antonio-based Skyline Commercial Real Estate represented Daiso.

Dean Davidov, a partner at Misuma, says an opening date for the store hasn’t been set.

“With the disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis, it is hard to predict exactly when Daiso will open. But we are hoping for an opening in October or November,” Davidov tells CultureMap.

The Crescent is also home to the first Austin locations of 99 Ranch Market, a Taiwanese-American grocery chain; 85C, a Taiwanese bakery chain; and Kinokuniya, a Japanese bookstore chain.

“Daiso is the perfect tenant to complement the unique combination of dining, retail, and services at The Crescent,” Davidov, owner of the retail center, says in a June 2 release. “They were a key component of our development vision from the start, and we are thrilled to add them to our tenant mix.”

In Texas, Daiso already operates stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. In 2015, the company unveiled plans to open dozens of locations across the state, including Austin, DFW, Houston, and San Antonio.

In the U.S., Daiso sells an array of items for an average of up to $1.99. Among the goods on its shelves are holiday décor, organizing products, kitchenware, beauty supplies, stationery, greeting cards, electronics accessories, and snacks.

“Daiso products are the subject of hundreds of ‘haul’ videos featuring quality Japanese products at reasonable prices,” the retailer said in a 2019 news release. “From cosmetics to craft and slime videos, fans flood the web with how-to videos and tutorials using Daiso products. The stores’ grand opening weekend celebrations often draw lines that snake around the building.”