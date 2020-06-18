UT Austin boasts prestigious spot among best universities in the world

The University of Texas is amid a cultural reckoning, but one thing that hasn't changed is the prestige of its education. This year, UT once again ranked among the top universities in the world.

The Center for World University Rankings, a policy consultation organization based in the United Arab Emirates, released its 2020-21 rankings earlier this month. Since 2012, it has analyzed more than 20,000 universities and institutions of higher education to determine the top 2,000 across the globe.

UT's flagship university earned its spot as the 33rd best college in the world and 21st in the U.S. Among the nation's public universities, UT took the No. 7 spot.

Though it fell two spots from last year, UT Austin still ranks higher than Dartmouth University, Brown University, Sorbonne University, the University of Southern California, and the University of Virginia, among many, many others.

To determine a school's rank, CWUR considers seven factors:

education quality

alumni employment rates

faculty quality

research output

publishing

influence and citations

“The University of Texas at Austin is defined by the exceptional talent of its faculty and students, and this ranking reflects their immense abilities, imagination and creativity, and the positive impacts they are making on the world,” said UT Austin interim president Jay Hartzell in a release.

“But we’re not done — not even close. This great university has yet to realize its full potential, and I look forward to working with our students, faculty and staff to find ways to build on our strengths, increase our impact and achieve even more so that we can serve our state, nation and society at the absolute highest level.”

The best university in both the world and the U.S. was Harvard University. University of California, Berkeley was named the No. 1 public university.

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (No. 53); Texas A&M, College Station (No. 73); and University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (No. 99) also ranked within the top 100.