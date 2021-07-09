Home » City Life
Austin’s Fonda San Miguel restaurant hit by art thief

By Drew Knight, KVUE
Fonda San Miguel
Fonda San Miguel boasts an impressive collection of museum-quality artwork.  Photo by Paul Bardagy

KVUE — The owner of Fonda San Miguel in Austin is seeking help after an art piece was stolen from the restaurant seemingly overnight.

The stolen artwork is a water fountain in the shape of an elongated, rectangular face cast in solid bronze. It's about 34 by 14 by 5 inches and weighs about 62 pounds.

The restaurant is offering a $500 reward for help tracking down the fountain, which was created by famed Mexican artist Sergio Bustamante.

They believe the piece was stolen between midnight July 6 and 6 am the following morning.

The restaurant said the fountain was situated behind a wooden lattice and stone wall and was not easily visible from outside of the restaurant.

"It is massive and would have required at least two strong individuals and a truck to pull this off," said Tom Gilliland, restaurant owner.

He purchased the piece in 2019 after visiting Bustamante's gallery in Guadalajara, Mexico.

