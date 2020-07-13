Austin adds free COVID-19 testing sites to 3 new neighborhoods

Austin Public Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing to include three more neighborhood spots, the city announced on July 11. The new sites offer free testing for the novel coronavirus in previously underserved neighborhoods.

Testing is available three times a week for those who are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have underlying health conditions or are above 65 years old.

Beginning immediately, APH is now providing COVID-19 tests at the following sites:

Southeast Branch, Austin Public Library — 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd. in Dove Springs

— 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd. in Dove Springs Given District Park — 3811 E. 12th St. in East Austin

— 3811 E. 12th St. in East Austin Little Walnut Creek Branch, Austin Public Library — 835 W. Rundberg Ln. in North Austin

Testing takes place Mondays from 9 am-1 pm, Wednesdays from 3-7 pm, and Fridays from 9 am-1 pm.

Access to COVID-19 tests is free. Registration is highly encouraged, but APH says it will not turn anyone away who shows up needing a test. And, per citywide policy, personal information — including immigration status — is not shared with anyone.

Austin is currently in stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, and remains under a stay-at-home order until August 15. As of July 12, Austin-Travis County has 14,788 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 169 deaths.

Texas, meanwhile, remains under a mandatory face mask requirement issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on July 2. Last week, Austin City Council passed an ordinance declaring that residents who violate a health authority rule, such as wearing a face mask, could receive a fine up to $2,000. That ordinance does not expire until December 31.