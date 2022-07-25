Austin Community College launches mental health program in partnership with Dell Medical School

KVUE — A new two-year mental health pilot program will launch at Austin Community College's Eastview Campus this fall.

The Amplify Center is the result of a collaboration between the Austin Community College District and the Center for Youth Mental Health at the University of Texas' Dell Medical School. A minimum of 200 ACC students will have access to diagnostic assessments, individual counseling, peer support, and more in the program's first year.

After that, the program hopes to expand to other ACC campuses and even into other areas of Travis County.

“Young adulthood doesn’t fit well into our existing mental health care systems,” Deborah Cohen, Amplify Center executive director, said in a statement. “Our current mental health system was created to support adults who are already living with chronic mental illness. A young adult usually can’t access those services unless they are in crisis or have a run-in with the police. We need better solutions for this age group than what’s currently in place."

