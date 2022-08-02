Iconic Austin costume shop Lucy in Disguise to close after 38 years on South Congress

KVUE — It will soon be time to say goodbye to another legendary Austin business: Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds on South Congress Avenue.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 2, the iconic costume shop announced plans to shutter by the end of the year.

"After 38 years of business, Lucy in Disguise will close at the end of this year. Our owner, Jenna Radtke, opened the store in 1984 and since then, the store has survived a lot of changes and grown into an Austin institution," the statement read. "There are not a lot of year-round costume shops in the world and we're very grateful to our customers for their ongoing support. We've loved being a source of creativity and inspiration for your parties, plays, and productions. It has been a pleasure to fulfill your costuming dreams and fantasies. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The costume shop will be moving to a "purchase only" model starting on August 31, with rentals ceasing after August 30.

"At the moment, we still have plenty of stock and are ready to have one last Halloween with all of you," the store wrote. "As we will not be restocking, we recommend coming in early if you'd like to shop with us and we certainly hope you will!"

The store has been a staple on South Congress for decades, inspiring tourists and locals alike with wall-to-wall costumes, jewelry and accessories galore. It opened on April 1, 1984.

