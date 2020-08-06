Vacation company slashes dozens of Austin jobs due to COVID-19

Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc., an Orlando, Florida-based seller of timeshare properties, has permanently laid off or temporarily furloughed 81 employees in Austin.

In a July 27 letter to the state Workforce Commission, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe, the company says a total of 81 employees are being laid off or furloughed at its Club Wyndham Austin timeshare property.

Wyndham Vacation Ownership says it’s not closing the Austin property, at West Eighth and Nueces streets. The last of the layoffs and furloughs are set for August 7.

Wyndham Vacation Ownership blames its July and August rounds of layoffs and furloughs on “new unforeseen business circumstances resulting from the sudden and unprecedented effects of the coronavirus outbreak on our business … .”

Wyndham Vacation Ownership says that “the speed and vast reach of the physical calamity that is the coronavirus outbreak” — combined with various federal, state, and local orders arising from the pandemic — will continue to cause “a drastic impact” on its business.

Austin isn’t the only place in Texas being hit by Wyndham Vacation Ownership layoffs and furloughs. More than 170 jobs in San Antonio have also been slashed.

In July 27 letter to the Texas Workforce Commission, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the company says the layoffs and furloughs started in April and will conclude this month. The furloughs and layoffs affect employees of Wyndham Vacation Ownership’s sales operations at 214 Dwyer Ave. The company says it won’t shut down the sales office.

The company operates two timeshare properties in San Antonio: Club Wyndham La Cascada, at 226 Dwyer Ave., and Club Wyndham Riverside Suites, at 218 College St.

Meanwhile, Parsippany, New Jersey-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts says in a July 29 letter to the Workforce Commission, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins that it will stop operating Wyndham Dallas Suites-Park Central effective September 30. According to the letter, the hotel’s owner is bringing aboard a new management company.

“Employees not receiving an offer of employment from the new management company will no longer be employed at the hotel,” the letter says. As many as 52 employees will be affected by the management switch.